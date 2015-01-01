Abstract

Aims: Harmful patterns of alcohol consumption, such as binge drinking, are prevalent among the student population at universities. Despite the risks of this behaviour, few secondary prevention programmes have been created to meet the specific needs of this population. The PEERCARE programme is a peer-based prevention programme that seeks harm reduction for alcohol overuse in party environments, among other goals. To do so, a "chill-out" space is created by peer educators in party environments to limit the risks associated with alcohol overuse. This study sought to examine peer educators' experience with a chill-out space to identify their specific actions, difficulties and needs, and to consider possibilities for improvement.



METHODS: Nine engineering students from one French grandes écoles campus trained as peer educators (six men and three women; mean age 21 years) participated. Semi-structured interviews were used for data collection.



RESULTS: The thematic analysis showed that the peer educators were highly engaged with this programme in response to alcohol overuse on their campus. The chill-out space was lauded for its non-judgemental and non-moralising nature. In addition, the numerous risk reduction activities that were enacted confirmed the benefits of these spaces during parties. The peer educators' experience was positive, and acting as managers of the chill-out space seemed to answer to a sense of competence recognitiontion.



CONCLUSION: This study confirms the relevance of utilising chill-out spaces during parties and provides preliminary data on the deployment and management of peer-led chill-out space approaches. Expanding the implementation of such spaces to more educational institutions is recommended.

Language: en