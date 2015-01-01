Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the major causes of morbidity and mortality among young people and is a matter of concern for forensic pathologists. Many authors have tried to estimate a person's survival time (ST) after TBI using different approaches.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to present an innovative workflow to estimate the ST after TBI by observing the inflammatory reaction of the dura mater (DM).



METHODS: The authors collected DM samples from 36 cadavers (20 with TBI and 16 with no history or signs of TBI). Each sample was labelled via immunohistochemistry with three different primary antibodies, CD15, CD68, and CD3, yielding 108 slides in total. The slides were digitalized and analysed using QuPath software.



RESULTS: The DM is involved in the inflammatory response after TBI. CD15 immunoreactivity allowed us to distinguish between subjects who died immediately after TBI and those with an ST of minutes or hours. CD3 immunoreactivity can be used to differentiate subjects with an ST of days from those with other STs. Moreover, the DM samples showed an acceptable diagnostic yield even in samples with signs of putrefaction.

