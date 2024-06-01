Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorder (BD) is a mental disorder associated with increased morbidity/mortality. Adverse outcome prediction helps with the management of patients with BD.



METHODS: We systematically reviewed the performance of machine learning (ML) studies in predicting adverse outcomes (relapse or recurrence, hospital admission, and suicide-related events) in patients with BD. Demographic, clinical, and neuroimaging-related poor outcome predictors were also reviewed. Three databases (PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science) were explored from inception to July 2023.



RESULTS: Eighteen studies, accounting for >30,000 patients, were included. Support vector machine, decision trees, random forest, and logistic regression were the most frequently used ML algorithms. ML models' area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC), sensitivity, and specificity ranged from 0.71 to 0.98, 72.7-92.8 %, and 59.0-95.2 % for relapse/recurrence prediction (5 studies (3 on relapses and 1 on recurrences). The corresponding values were 0.78-0.88, 21.4-100 %, and 77.0-99.7 % for hospital admissions (3 studies, 21,266 patients), and 0.71-0.99, 44.4-97.9 %, and 38.9-95.0 % for suicide-related events (10 studies, 5558 patients). Also, one study addressed a combination of the interest outcomes. Adverse outcome predictors included early onset BD, type I BD, comorbid psychiatric or substance use disorder, circadian rhythm disruption, hospitalization characteristics, and neuroimaging parameters, including increased dynamic amplitude of low-frequency fluctuation, decreased frontolimbic functional connectivity and aberrant dynamic FC in corticostriatal circuitry.



CONCLUSIONS: ML models can predict adverse outcomes of BD with relatively acceptable performance measures. Future studies with larger samples and nested cross-validation validation should be conducted to reach more reliable results.

