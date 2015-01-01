Abstract

In the face of escalating urban pluvial floods exacerbated by climate change, conventional roof systems fall short of effectively managing precipitation extremes. This paper introduces a smart predictive solution: the Smart Internal Drainage Roof (SIDR) system, which leverages forecasted data to enhance the mitigation of pluvial floods in Central Business District (CBD) areas. Unlike traditional approaches, SIDRs utilize a synergistic combination of Rule-based Control (RBC) and Model Predictive Control (MPC) algorithms, tailored to optimize the operational efficiency of both grey and green roofs. Within the examined 1.3 km(2) area in Beijing, China, SIDRs, covering 11% of the site, decreased total flooded areas by 30%-50% and eliminated 60%-100% of high-risk zones during three actual events. Moreover, SIDRs streamlined outflow processes without extending discharge time and reduced flood duration at a high-risk underpass by more than half. The SIDR's distinct features, including a high control resolution of 5 min, integration with existing waterproofs, and advanced 2D dynamic runoff visualization, position it as a scalable and cost-efficient upgrade in urban flood resilience strategies.

