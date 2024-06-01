|
Zusman N, Koton S, Tabak N, Kienski Woloski Wruble AC. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2024; 78: 106-111.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38908341
PURPOSE: Attitudes towards reporting child abuse and neglect play a significant role in determining the tendency to report abuse and neglect. In addition, Cognitive Response Theory (Shen, 2020) suggests that individuals actively process messages by producing pro and/or counter arguments referred to as "Gain - loss thoughts". However, literature positioning the variable, attitudes towards reporting, as a mediator, as well as its importance, are limited. The purpose of the study was to investigate the mediating effect of pediatric nurses' attitudes between "gain-loss thoughts" and the tendency to report child abuse and neglect. DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study examined 124 pediatric nurses working in central Israel's hospital departments concerning nurses' tendency to report (tendency to report = TTR), attitudes towards reporting, and "gain-loss thoughts" (positive and negative consequences for the child).
Language: en
Child abuse; Attitude; Nursing, report