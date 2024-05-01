Abstract

Injury is reported as one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. However, its burden stays under-reported in low- and middle-income countries, which prevents understanding of the true distribution and impact of injury worldwide. This dearth of data not only includes the burden of trauma-associated mortality but also involves the identification of long-term patient-reported outcomes after injury. High-income countries have shown that the development of trauma registries can achieve proper data collection, the findings from which can ultimately decrease trauma-associated morbidity and mortality. Expanding such an initiative to low-resource settings with high injury proportions can aid in understanding the long-term outcomes of post-trauma patients, identifying the factors that continue to contribute to its injury burden, and developing strategies catered to reducing it. Here, we discuss the variation in the global injury burden and go a step beyond mortality to highlight the importance of capturing long-term patient-reported outcomes post-trauma. We describe the process of developing trauma registries in high-income countries and extrapolate the findings from this experience to set up similar registries in resource-limited settings. Lastly, we demonstrate the feasibility and initial impact of using its data on identifying predictors of in-hospital mortality and determining long-term patient-reported outcomes in the context of low-resource settings. Through these findings, we share the outlook of an evolved trauma care system in both high- and low-income regions with reduced morbidity and mortality globally.

Language: en