Abstract

Mushroom poisonings are common in the United States. Gyromitrin (acetaldehyde N-methyl-N-formylhydrazone) is a clinically significant mycotoxin primarily associated with the lorchel (i.e. the false morel) Gyromitra esculenta. Resemblance between 'true and false morels' has resulted in misidentification of Gyromitra spp. as edible and sought after Morchella spp., resulting in toxicity. Despite literature evidence outlining toxic sequalae, Gyromitra spp. mushrooms are commonly consumed and prepared for culinary purposes. Classic clinical teachings emphasize significant neurotoxicity, including seizures, associated with ingestion of gyromitrin-containing mushrooms, stemming from gyromitrin's terminal metabolite monomethylhydrazine. We performed a longitudinal descriptive review of the clinical toxicity associated with ingestion of mushroom species known or suspected to contain gyromitrin in cases reported to the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center between January 1, 2002, to December 31, 2020. Our 19-year descriptive case series of gyromitrin-containing mushroom ingestions reported to our Center demonstrated a preponderance of gastrointestinal signs and symptoms, including hepatotoxicity. Of 118 identified cases, 108 (91.5%) of the reported ingestions involved Gyromitra esculenta. The most frequent clinical findings associated with symptomatic ingestions (n= 83) were the aforementioned gastrointestinal symptoms (n=62; 74.7%). Neurological symptoms were less frequent (n=22, 26.5%) while hepatotoxicity occurred in fewer patients (n=14; 16.9%). Of symptomatic patients, most were treated with symptomatic and supportive care (n=58; 70%). Pyridoxine was used in a total of seven patients (n=7; 8.4%) with either hepatotoxicity or neurotoxicity. Medical outcomes ranged from minor to major, with no reported deaths. Patient presentations (i.e. GI vs. neurotoxic symptoms) following ingestion of gyromitrin-containing mushrooms may be highly variable and multifactorial, owing to differences in dose ingested, geographical distribution, genetic variability of both patient and mushroom species, and species-specific differences in toxin composition. Future research warrants species-level identification of ingested gyromitrin-containing mushrooms and investigating the contribution of genetic polymorphisms to differences in clinical toxidromes.

