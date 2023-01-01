Abstract

The work analyzes Cuento futuro by Leopoldo Alas Clarín, published in 1886 and included in the collection of short stories El Señor y lo demás, son cuentos in 1893. Although the text was ignored by critics, it is very representative of topics and techniques that the author always expressed in his works, in this case through the invention of a "possible world" in which universal suicide and the disappearance of human beings take place. The reflection on the meaning of existence, spirituality and religion is therefore inserted within the utopian - or dystopian - elaboration to which Clarín contributes with its original proposal. © 2023, Ledizioni SRL. All rights reserved.

Language: es