Godi SM, Neredumilli PK. Archives of Mental Health 2023; 24(2): 57-61.
Context: Suicide and attempted suicide are some of the alarming issues in recent times. It was the second leading cause of death among 15-29 years old in 2015. The suicide death toll is rising alarmingly in India, which needs prevention strategies and a suicide prevention policy nationally. Attitude toward suicide varies depending on social, cultural, and individual perceptions and beliefs. The studying of attitudes of the people in society towards suicide helps in devising better suicide prevention strategies and planning early intervention measures. Aims: This study explores attitude toward suicide between the medical and nonmedical groups and their relationship with other sociodemographic variables. Settings and Design: A cross-sectional comparative study was done at a tertiary care hospital in South India.
Language: en
attitude; Adults; gender; suicide; marriage; medical; nonmedical