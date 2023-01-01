|
Abstract
|
Background. Despite the high incidence of paraquat poisoning in developing countries such as India, there is limited literature describing its hepatic implications. Thus, this case report aims at bridging the gap in the knowledge of the hepatic effects of paraquat consumption.
