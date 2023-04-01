Abstract

The word dignity is used in various ways in ethical debates on end-of-life dilemmas. Both proponents and opponents of euthanasia often justify their positions by referring to the dignity of the human person. We will summarise the historical development of the use of the concept of dignity and show its relevance in contemporary debates. We believe that the diversity of usage is not a reason to abandon the notion of dignity, but rather a stimulus for terminological clarification. In the last five years, a new wave of legalisation of assisted suicide and euthanasia has swept Europe. In this article, we will first outline the developments in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, and then comment on the main elements of the Slovenian proposal for a law on assisted voluntary end-of-life, which has been tabled for parliamentary consideration. We will touch upon the relationship between the notions of dignity and autonomy of the individual. The dignity of a person is often based on the individual's ability to make autonomous decisions about himself, forgetting the social and relational embeddedness of any autonomous decision-making. We therefore consider the notion of relational autonomy to be appropriate. We advocate the primacy of an intrinsic notion of dignity, which is the foundation for unconditional respect for every human person. In the dying phase, a person does not lose his or her dignity, but respect for his or her dignity obliges us to respect his or her autonomy, to listen to his or her wishes regarding the forms and methods of treatment, and to provide him or her with comprehensive support and care in the last stages of life. © 2023 Globokar, CC BY 4.0.

Language: sk