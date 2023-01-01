Abstract

We reported a case of hereditary chorea where the patient's life was improved following environmental adjustment. The patient was an 18-year-old female. She complained of headaches and expressed the willingness to commit suicide. The patient entered vocational school, but she dropped out due to problematic behavior. We changed her living conditions by incorporating volunteer work. We also secured an income for the patient using physical and mental disability certificates to claim a disability pension and employment transition support. The stage classification of the disease progress and the community chart were useful and effective in helping with the environmental adjustment. It is vital for specialized neuro-pediatric hospitals and rehabilitation facilities to cooperate in providing support. © 2023 Japanese Society of Child Neurology. All rights reserved.

Language: ja