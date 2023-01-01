Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Laryngeal fractures cause significant problems with airway patency, vocal production, and swallowing function. The mechanism of injury can be sharp or blunt and can occur in the supraglottic, glottic, or infraglottic regions. Blunt external trauma to the neck caused by motor vehicle accidents, sports-related trauma, assault, and strangulation are the most frequent causes of laryngeal ruptures and fractures. Penetrating trauma is the second leading cause, often due to gunshot or stab wounds to the neck. The immediate goal in patients presenting to the emergency department with laryngeal rupture is to secure the airway. One of the indications for tracheostomy placement includes acute respiratory failure with the need for prolonged mechanical ventilation. Case report: A 64-year-old male patient presented with an open wound on the front neck after a suicide attempt using a machete. The patient was referred to our hospital after receiving first aid at a local hospital. There was a ± 8 cm long transverse open wound on the front of the neck with exposed laryngeal structures and active bleeding at the wound site. The patient was rushed to the operating room to perform a tracheostomy and stop the source of bleeding. The patient's condition was stable during treatment.



CONCLUSION: Laryngeal fracture is a rare but potentially life-threatening traumatic injury. Maintaining airway patency is the main goal of laryngeal rupture management. In this patient, the laryngeal fracture occurred due to direct sharp trauma. An emergency tracheostomy was performed immediately to maintain the patient's airway and prevent aspiration of the patient. © 2023 All rights reserved.

Language: en