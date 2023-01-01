SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Robison M, Schneider M, Wissemann K, Meynadasy MA, Joiner T. Int. J. Cogn. Ther. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s41811-023-00190-0

unavailable

The COVID-19 pandemic caused concern regarding suicide risk mitigation while requiring many clinicians to transition to telehealth. We hypothesized that this transition would increase suicide intent, suicide desire, and depressive symptom ratings from pre-COVID-19 to peri-COVID-19. Patients at a southeastern US outpatient psychotherapy training clinic reported on suicide risk and depressive symptoms before and after the transition to telehealth treatment. Additionally, the effect of continuation of treatment on suicide risk was also analyzed. Suicide risk levels (n=39) and depressive symptoms (n=25) did not increase following the transition to telehealth. Self-reported suicide desire ratings significantly decreased from pre- to peri-pandemic assessments.

FINDINGS suggest that telehealth, among other sociocultural factors, became somewhat of a "port in a storm," such that it may have provided protections from exacerbations of mental health concerns and further vulnerabilities towards increased suicide risk. This paper concludes with relevant implications and suggestions for community health clinics. © 2023, Springer Nature Switzerland AG.


COVID-19; Suicide; Mental Health; Telehealth; Psychotherapy

