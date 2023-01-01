Abstract

The rising surge of work-related stress is particularly severe among small-to-medium-sized enterprise (SME) owner-managers, and has been linked to an array of deleterious consequences, such as burnout, venture failure, and suicide. Sadly, the majority of available stress management interventions appear to be ill-suited to owner-managers. Prior work, however, suggests that mobile phone-based messaging conversational agents (CAs) may hold promise for delivering mental health interventions to underserved groups such as the self-employed. Furthermore, recent research with SMEs finds that altering one's stress mindset-beliefs about the extent to which stress might be enhancing or debilitating can change one's responses to stress. Against this backdrop, the present study assessed the effectiveness and acceptability of a first-of-its-kind mobile messaging-based conversational agent-led stress mindset intervention (mCASMI) for Aotearoa New Zealand SME owner-managers. The mCASMI was delivered over 4-days via WhatsApp Messenger. The results confirmed that the mCASMI was successful in altering participants' mindsets about stress, in conjunction with self-reported improvements in productivity and work performance. The owner-managers who received the intervention were engaged, adherent, and reported a high degree of rapport with the CA. Though preliminary, these findings extend the state-of-the-art and suggest progressing with a larger-scale feasibility study. © 2023 The Author(s). Published by Informa UK Limited, trading as Taylor & Francis Group.

Language: en