Abstract

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war triggered significant mental health consequences, particularly posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (CPTSD). A population study with 1895 Ukrainians explored the association between negative war-related beliefs and risk for PTSD and CPTSD. Negative war-related beliefs were shown to be significantly linked to increased risks for PTSD and more so for CPTSD. Interventions that address negative war-related beliefs could mitigate the mental health impact of war.

