Abstract

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, over 2.4 million road traffic accidents were recorded in Germany in 2022. More than 360,000 people were injured and 2,788 people were killed. That is 226 or 9% more deaths than in the previous year [1]. In addition, there are accidental deaths at home (n = 15,550), work and school accidents (n = 303) and others (n = 13,579). In total, more than 32,500 deaths due to accidents were registered during the recording period.



Nach Daten des Statistischen Bundesamts wurden in Deutschland im Jahr 2022 über 2,4 Mio. Unfälle im Straßenverkehr erfasst. Dabei erlitten mehr als 360000 Menschen Verletzungen, 2788 Menschen kamen ums Leben. Das sind 226 bzw. 9% Getötete mehr als im Jahr zuvor [1]. Hinzu kommen noch unfallbedingte Todesfälle im häuslichen Bereich (n = 15550), Arbeits- und Schulunfälle (n = 303) sowie sonstige (n = 13579). Insgesamt wurden im Erfassungszeitraum somit mehr als 32500 Todesfälle aufgrund von Unfällen registriert.

