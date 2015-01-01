|
Citation
|
Wappler F, Annecke T. Anasthesiol. Intensivmed. Notfallmed. Schmerzther. 2024; 59(6): 338-339.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Intensivtherapie nach schwerem Trauma
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38914076
|
Abstract
|
According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, over 2.4 million road traffic accidents were recorded in Germany in 2022. More than 360,000 people were injured and 2,788 people were killed. That is 226 or 9% more deaths than in the previous year [1]. In addition, there are accidental deaths at home (n = 15,550), work and school accidents (n = 303) and others (n = 13,579). In total, more than 32,500 deaths due to accidents were registered during the recording period.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Germany; Wounds and Injuries/therapy; *Critical Care