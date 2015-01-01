Abstract

Sertraline hydrochloride belongs to the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor class of antidepressants, which can cause respiratory depression, hypotension, malignant vomiting, liver function impairment, and other symptoms when taken in excess. To our knowledge, reports of sertraline hydrochloride overdose causing diabetes insipidus in patients are rare. This report describes a unique case of a 17-year-old female patient who developed diabetes insipidus after a one-time oral intake of 20 sertraline hydrochloride tablets (50 mg/tablet) during the later course of treatment. Her symptoms were effectively relieved after treatment with pituitrin.

