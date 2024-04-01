SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Welty LJ, Luna MJ, Aaby DA, Harrison AJ, Potthoff LM, Abram KM, Teplin LA. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2024.04.019

38912979

PURPOSE: Investigate if the type of substance use disorder (SUD) in adolescence predicts SUDs in adulthood and examine sex and racial/ethnic differences in the persistence of SUDs.

METHODS: Data are from the Northwestern Juvenile Project, a 15-year longitudinal study of 1829 youth randomly sampled from detention in Chicago, IL (1995-1998). Interviewers assessed SUDs using structured diagnostic interviews.

RESULTS: Compared with females without an SUD at detention, females with cannabis alone, comorbid alcohol and cannabis, or SUDs other than alcohol and cannabis at detention had higher odds of having an SUD 5 years later (25%, 32%, and 36% vs. 15%, adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.94, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.11-3.40; AOR = 2.76, 95% CI 1.58-4.83; AOR = 3.46, 95% CI 1.56-7.66, respectively). Males and females with SUDs other than alcohol and cannabis at detention had greater odds of having an SUD 15 years later, compared with those without an SUD at detention (males: 36% vs. 14%, AOR = 2.98, 95% CI 1.14-7.83; females: 29% vs. 8%, AOR = 4.77, 95% CI 1.85-12.30). Among youth with an SUD at detention, males were more likely than females to have an SUD 15 years later (AOR = 1.84, 95% CI 1.03-3.29); non-Hispanic White and Hispanic males were more likely to persist than Black males (AOR = 3.32, 95% CI 1.50-7.35; AOR = 2.32, 95% CI 1.04-5.18, respectively).

DISCUSSION: The type of SUD during adolescence matters. Youth with SUDs such as cocaine and opioids fared the worst. Healthcare providers must collaborate with correctional officials to increase service provision.


Criminal justice; Substance use; Substance use disorders; Health disparities; Juvenile justice; Drug abuse; Persistence

