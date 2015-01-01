Abstract

Until recently, we could not begin to understand the health and well-being of transgender and nonbinary communities. The rampant practice of erasing transgender and nonbinary populations in public health and scientific programming and data collection systems guaranteed that transgender and nonbinary communities were invisible. To rectify this, numerous institutions, such as the National Institutes of Health; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; US Office of Science and Technology Policy; and US Office of Management and Budget, have called for improved data collection to facilitate greater understanding of the health and well-being of transgender and nonbinary populations and of how gender identity shapes opportunities, experiences with discrimination, and outcomes through the life course.1,2 Consequently, a more detailed picture of self-reported gender identity is now available, providing not only a single snapshot but also a composite image of the health of the transgender and nonbinary population over time. What we are seeing in the data are the harms of policies directed against transgender and nonbinary people.

