Abstract

In recent years, reports of health problems associated with nitrous oxide consumption have significantly increased. In Germany, nitrous oxide (N(2)O) is easily available in cartridges without legal restrictions. The main reason for its popularity in the party scene are the euphoric, psychedelic effects of the gas. In addition to severe and sometimes irreversible health problems associated with long-term use of nitrous oxide, e.g., anemia and nerve damage, life-threatening or fatal consequences of acute nitrous oxide consumption can also occur: accidents under the influence of nitrous oxide, pneumothorax, pneumopericardium and shock due to an explosive increase in airway pressure when inhaled directly from the cartridge. But the most common cause of severe complications is asphyxia as the gas is usually inhaled pure from large balloons and without oxygen. The resulting hypoxia during use may be perpetuated by the diffusion hypoxia that occurs during the reoxygenation period. Nitrous oxide as a cause in accidental or intoxication events is usually not detectable but can only be identified as a trigger based on the patient's history or the circumstances. Acute medical treatment is symptomatic.



===



In den letzten Jahren haben Berichte über lachgaskonsumassoziierte Gesundheitsstörungen erheblich zugenommen. Lachgas (N2O) ist in Deutschland problemlos legal und nahezu ubiquitär in Kartuschen erhältlich. Grund für die Beliebtheit in der Partyszene sind v. a. die euphorisierend-psychedelischen Effekte des Gases. Neben ernsthaften und manchmal irreversiblen gesundheitlichen Problemen bei Langzeitanwendung (Blutbild- und Nervenschädigungen) ereignen sich immer wieder auch akutmedizinisch bedeutsame, lebensbedrohliche oder tödliche Folgen des Lachgaskonsums: Unfälle unter Lachgaseinfluss, Pneumothorax, Pneumoperikard und Schock durch explosionsartige Druckerhöhung in den Atemwegen bei Inhalation direkt aus der Kartusche, aber v. a. hypoxische Komplikationen, da das Gas meist pur und ohne Sauerstoffbeimengung aus großen Ballons inhaliert wird. Die während der Anwendung auftretende Hypoxie kann zudem durch die in der Abflutungsphase auftretende Diffusionshypoxie perpetuiert werden. Lachgas als Ursache ist bei Unfällen oder Intoxikationsgeschahen meist nicht nachweisbar, sondern nur anamnestisch oder durch die Umstände als Auslöser zu identifizieren. Die akutmedizinische Therapie ist symptomatisch.

Language: de