Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study examined associations between grandiose and vulnerable subclinical narcissistic traits and alcohol use among college students and whether drinking motives mediated these associations.



METHODS and Participants: Young adult college students who reported past month alcohol use were invited to complete self-report online surveys (N = 406; 81% female; Mage = 20.13, SD = 1.69; 10% Hispanic; 85% White).



RESULTS: Results from path analysis using structural equation modeling indicated that there were no direct associations between grandiose or vulnerable subclinical narcissistic traits and alcohol use. However, several drinking motives mediated these associations. Specifically, the association between grandiose traits and alcohol use was mediated by enhancement and social motives. Similarly, the association between vulnerable traits and alcohol use was mediated by enhancement, social and coping motives.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight a potential mechanism by which personality traits may contribute to a health risk behavior among young people.

