Abstract

Workplace bullying, commonly known as mobbing, persists as a significant problem across various industries, including the healthcare sector. To establish effective interventions and protocols for enhancing the well-being of healthcare workers and patients, it is vital to fully grasp the link between workplace bullying and the quality of nursing care. The analysis highlights the complex link between workplace bullying and nursing care quality, stressing the urgency of addressing this issue due to its wide-reaching impact on individuals and healthcare organizations, ultimately affecting patient safety. Emphasizing the significance of addressing workplace bullying across different professional settings is crucial for protecting the mental health and well-being of employees. The research identifies various forms of aggression and emphasizes the need to understand how these behaviors affect patient outcomes. Further investigation is needed to clarify nurses' responses to workplace violence, particularly in specialized settings like mental health facilities. The studies underscore the numerous challenges nurses encounter when trying to report incidents of workplace bullying. This insight is vital for developing effective reporting mechanisms and targeted interventions to combat bullying behaviors in medical environments. Ultimately, establishing a safer working environment for nurses is paramount. This article aims to review the associations between workplace bullying and the quality of nursing care.

