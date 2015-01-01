|
Citation
|
Kirsch J, Lee MY. Br. J. Soc. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The addition of an empowerment perspective to treatment of female trauma survivors with co-occurring mental health and substance use concerns has been found to be beneficial. Meditation is a mental health intervention that has the potential for increasing feelings of empowerment amongst this population. This qualitative study explores the experiences of female trauma survivors with co-occurring disorders engaging in a meditation intervention and its impact on their feelings of empowerment. Grounded theory approaches were used to analyse in-depth interviews with participants (N = 32).