Gonzalez Benson O, Magan IM, Yu M. Br. J. Soc. Work 2024; 54(3): 1191-1210.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
Outreach--the opening up of access to social services, information and opportunities--is arguably a crucial yet understudied aspect of social work practice. This study revisits 'outreach' as concept, using data from 'hard to reach' communities, specifically refugees. Our findings illuminate 'task-shifting', whereby professional service providers sought the help of grassroots community leaders in reaching refugees.