Citation
Pan DST, Kuan WS, Lee MZ, Thajudeen MZ, Rahman MMF, Sheth IA, Ong VYK, Tang JZY, Wee CPJ, Chua MT. Ann. Acad. Med. Singapore 2024; 53(5): 324-327.
38920225
Abstract
Singapore faces a rapidly ageing population with its median age projected to be above 45 years by 2030. Our greying demographics is accompanied by a rise in chronic diseases and medication use, including polypharmacy.1 Longer life expectancy and increased activity levels have contributed to higher incidence of geriatric trauma locally, with a three-fold rise between 2004 and 2015.2 Older patients are at greater risk of poorer outcomes following trauma.3 However, the impact of comorbidities and medication use on post-trauma outcomes in Singapore's ageing population remains unclear.
