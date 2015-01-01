|
Citation
|
Jablonska B, Negura L. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(6): e484.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38920816
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This paper aims to systematically review the impact of legislative framework changes in North America and Europe on adolescent cannabis use. It not only seeks to examine the prevalence of adolescent marijuana use following legislative changes but also to identify the driving forces behind fluctuations in use and to address the gaps left by previous studies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent cannabis use; demographic influences; legislative impact; North American and European comparison; policy changes; societal attitudes