Abstract

This brief report discusses the diagnosis, management and surgical intervention of a man in his 30s presenting with a rare traumatic sternal manubrium dislocation following a motorcycle crash, accompanied by multiple concomitant rib fractures. The severity and complexity of the patient's injuries necessitated an operative approach for his sternomanubrial dislocation, emphasising the importance of multidisciplinary coordination, accurate diagnosis and prompt surgical intervention. The report provides valuable insights into the successful application of open reduction and internal fixation with plating in a real-world setting, which resulted in positive patient outcomes, despite the rarity and severity of this type of trauma. It further underscores the need for additional research to advance best practices for managing traumatic sternal manubrium dislocations in the context of high-impact injuries.

