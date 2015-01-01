|
He Y, Pang Y, Yang W, Su Z, Wang Y, Lu Y, Jiang Y, Zhou Y, Han X, Song L, Wang L, Li Z, Lv X, Wang Y, Yao J, Liu X, Zhou X, He S, Zhang Y, Song L, Li J, Wang B, Ke Y, He Z, Tang L. Cancer Med. 2024; 13(12): e7439.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38924382
BACKGROUND: Patients diagnosed with advanced stage cancer face an elevated risk of suicide. We aimed to develop a suicidal ideation (SI) risk prediction model in patients with advanced cancer for early warning of their SI and facilitate suicide prevention in this population.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Risk Assessment; suicidal ideation; China/epidemiology; *Neoplasms/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; advanced cancer; multicenter; pan‐cancer type; risk factor model