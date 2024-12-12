Abstract

The 11th Revision of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases, Injuries, and Causes of Death (ICD-11) will replace its predecessor as international standard for cause-of death-statistics. The digitization of healthcare is a main motivation for its introduction. In parallel, the replacement of the paper-based death certificate with an electronic format is under evaluation. At the moment, the death certificate is used in paper-based format with ICD-10 for coding in Germany. To be prepared for the switch to ICD-11, the compatibility between ICD-11 and the electronic certificate should be assured.



OBJECTIVEs were to check the appropriateness of diagnosis-related information found on death certificates for an ICD-11 coding and to describe enhancements to the certificate's structure needed to fully utilize the strengths of ICD-11. As part of an exploratory test of a respective application, information from 453 electronic death certificates were provided by one local health authority. From a sample of 200 certificates, 433 diagnosis texts were coded into the German version of ICD-11. The appropriateness of the results as well as the further requirements of ICD-11, particularly with regard to post-coordination, were checked. For 430 diagnosis texts, 649 ICD-11 codes were used. Three hundred and sixty two diagnosis texts were rated as appropriately represented through the coding result. Almost all certificates contained diagnosis texts that lacked details required by ICD-11 for a precise coding. The distribution of diseases was very similar between ICD-10 and ICD-11 coding. A few gaps in ICD-11 were identified. Information requested by ICD-11 for a mandatory post-coordination were almost entirely absent from the death certificates. The structure and content of the death certificate are currently not well prepared for an ICD-11 coding. Necessary information was frequently missing. The line-oriented structure of death certificates has to be supplemented with a more flexible approach. Then, the semantic knowledge base of ICD-11 should better guide the content related input fields of a future electronic death certificate.

