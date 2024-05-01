Abstract

Similar to other developing countries, the elderly population has increased in Türkiye in the last 30 years. Due to this increase, there has been a rise in the number of elderly patients suffering from maxillofacial injuries. This retrospective study aimed to evaluate the data of patients with geriatric facial trauma treated in our trauma center between 2010 and 2022 and the leading types of injuries, their causes, accompanying findings, and preferred treatment methods according to sex and age. In the study, the demographic characteristics, including age, sex, comorbidities, causes and sites of injury, treatment options, accompanying injuries, and facial injury severity scores of 292 patients were analyzed. Among more than 4000 patients undergoing treatment for maxillofacial injuries screened from January 2010 to August 2022, 292 (166 males, 56%; age range, 65-98 years) fulfilled the eligibility criteria for the study, of whom 60 had a surgical operation. Falls were the most typical cause of injury (70.20%), followed by motor vehicle accidents (18.15%) and assaults (7.87%). Zygomaticomaxillary complex fractures were the most frequently encountered fracture type (n=126, 29.92%), followed by nose fractures (n=122), orbital fractures (n=85), and mandible fractures (n=72). It was observed that the fractures were managed by surgical intervention or conservative measures and that conservative treatment was mostly preferred at an increasing rate with advancing age. As the elderly population increases, so does the incidence of geriatric facial trauma. Due to increased age, deterioration of health, and increase in the number of comorbidities, surgical interventions are less preferred.

Language: en