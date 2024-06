Abstract

In the article by Elser et al, "Head Injury and Risk of Incident Ischemic Stroke in Community-Dwelling Adults," which published online on May 8, 2024, and appeared in the June 2024 issue (Stroke. 2024;55:1562-1571. doi: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.123.046443), corrections are needed.



On page 1562, in the Results section of the abstract "age" should be changed to "time" in 2 places. The corrected sentences read:

"The median follow-up time was 27.1 years (25th-75th percentile=21.1-30.5)." and "For those with head injuries, the median time to ischemic stroke was 7.5 years (25th-75th percentile=2.2-14.0)."



On page 1565, in the Results section, "age" was changed to "time." The correct sentence reads: "The median follow-up time was 27.1 years (25th-75th percentile: 21.1-30.5), and among those with head injuries, the median time from enrollment to first head injury was 15.9 years (25th-75th percentile: 6.4-22.4)."



This correction has been made to the current online version of the article, which is available at https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/STROKEAHA.123.046443.

