Citation
Laurin R, Bernache-Assollant I. Can. J. Behav. Sci. 2024; 56(2): 113-121.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Psychological Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This exploratory research experimentally investigated whether following an illegitimate defeat, emotions demonstrated by outgroup fans (expressive/inexpressive) could affect individual anger and then prompt greater prosocial behaviour (i.e., intergroup help). More specifically, it was postulated that expressive/inexpressive outgroup emotion would first increase/decrease individual anger following an illegitimate defeat and that anger would explain the variability of helping behaviours. Using a virtual reality environment, fans viewed a game between two French soccer teams. Thirty-four participants were randomly assigned to the outgroup expressive or inexpressive conditions and were faced with an emergency situation involving an outgroup fan.
