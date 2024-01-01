Abstract

Depression symptoms increase during adolescence and Emerging adulthood (EA; Schubert et al., 2017). However, the evolution of depression symptoms considered individually or as different subtypes during this period is poorly studied. During the EA, individuals' different academic backgrounds are poorly studied with respect to depressive symptoms. The objectives of this study are as follows: 1) Describe the longitudinal trajectories of three depressive symptoms subtypes: (i.e., cognitive, affective, and somatic) between the ages of 11 to 19 and 2) evaluate differences between students and non-students on the subtypes of depressive symptoms between the ages of 17 and 19. To this end, 499 students completed annual surveys between the ages of 11 and 19, and symptoms were measured using Beck's Depression Inventory, 2nd edition (Beck et al., 1996). The typology used to assess the types of symptoms is that proposed by Beck et al. (2002). Affective and somatic symptoms increase significantly over the age range of 11 to 19 years. Significant gender differences are observed in the longitudinal trajectories. Significant differences are observed between the age of 17 to 19 years according to gender and educational status. Boys entering postsecondary education show a substantial increase in cognitive and affective symptoms of depression. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved)