Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many studies have investigated the effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on the health, development, and well-being of children and adolescents. However, most studies have failed to examine whether childhood adversity and ecological factors interact to influence relevant health outcomes.



OBJECTIVE: We used pooled data from the 2018-19 National Survey of Children's Health (n = 24,817) to assess the relationship between ACEs, neighborhood quality, and three domains of adolescent health and well-being: mental health (i.e., symptoms of anxiety problems and depression), neurodevelopmental health, and behavioral problems.



METHODS: Nine types of ACEs were captured in the NSCH data. Logistic regression models were employed to explore the relationship between ACEs, neighborhood quality, and adolescent health and well-being.



RESULTS: Our results indicate that ACEs are associated with each of these domains, with higher ACE scores associated with a higher risk of detrimental outcomes. Neighborhood disorder is also associated with several outcomes. Consistent with our expectations, in the presence of neighborhood disorder the association between higher ACEs exposure and behavior/conduct problems or neurodevelopmental disorders is larger.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results have important implications for understanding how individual and contextual factors may combine to influence child health and behaviors, as well as offering policy recommendations that might help children who experience traumatic events.

Language: en