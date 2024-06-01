Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Caregiving burden is set to increase with the rising incidence of cancer globally. The meta-analysis seeks to investigate the prevalence of suicide, suicidal ideation and self-harm among the caregivers of patients with cancer (CPCs).



METHODS: This PRISMA-adherent systematic review involved a systematic search of PubMed, Embase, Cochrane and PsycINFO for all studies that evaluated the prevalence of suicide, suicidal ideation and self-harm in CPCs. Random effects meta-analyses were used for primary analysis.



RESULTS: Eleven studies were included. Meta-analyses indicated that the prevalence of suicidal ideation in CPCs was 11% (95%CI:6-18), suicide prevalence was 6% (95%CI:3-12), and self-harm prevalence was 15% (95%CI:8-26). Subgroup analyses revealed that CPCs above the age of 50 experienced a greater prevalence of suicidal ideation (17%, 95%CI:10-28) as compared to CPCs below 50 (6%, 95%CI:3-12). Family caregivers particularly spouses were also found to have a higher prevalence of suicidal ideation (17%, 95%CI:13-23), as compared to children (5%, 95%CI:2-10) or mothers (3%, 95%CI:1-8). Systematic review found that having a pre-existing mental health condition and lower socioeconomic status increased likelihood of suicidality.



CONCLUSION: We highlight the need for more support of CPCs at risk of suicidality. Additional research is warranted to identify other risk and protective factors.

