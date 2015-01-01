|
Abdo N, Mohamed S, Luyckx V, Mohammad A, Rahman SAE, Christine K, Alexander J, Khaled HN, Lina M, Oussama RA, Alasfar S, Ahmad AH. Hemodial. Int. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38937150
BACKGROUND: Phosphide metal poisoning results in tens of thousands of fatalities per year worldwide. The mortality in critically ill patients often exceeds 50%. The available treatment is supportive and there is no antidote. Dialysis is recommended to treat advanced complications but has not been prescribed early in the process. In this study we report our experience in using dialysis in the early hours of presentation of the patients and suggest it can favorably improve the prognosis. We also draw attention to the risk of suicide under conditions of chronic conflict such as those in northwestern Syria, and to the lack of necessary mental health support for patients after suicide attempts.
Language: en
suicide; poisoning; hemodialysis; Syria; disasters nephrology; phosphide; phosphine