Abstract

A prospective observational study was conducted in a rural tertiary health-care hospital in the Maval region to analyze sociodemographic contributors, clinical profile, and outcomes in snake envenomation. Fifty-eight patients with confirmed snakebites admitted to the hospital from November 2019 to August 2021 were studied. Snakebite was found to be the most common in middle-aged adult male agricultural population while working outdoors in the daytime. Bleeding from the bite site and other areas such as the oral cavity, swelling, and bluish discoloration of the affected limb were the clinical features observed. Complications such as cellulitis and acute kidney injury were detected in 81% of patients. Despite this, there was no mortality or permanent disability in any of the patients. The knowledge of risk factors can help the vulnerable agrarian population to protect themselves from snakebites. Good medical facilities such as intensive care units, laboratory support, and availability of antisnake venom and blood products are important determinants in final patient outcome.

