Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Despite advancements in policies governing psychedelic substances globally, our understanding of real-world psychedelic use and its variations across international jurisdictions remains limited. We implemented the Global Psychedelic Survey (GPS) to capture information about psychedelic consumer characteristics, access, and usage patterns around the world.



METHODS: The GPS was administered online in Spring 2023 to English-speaking adults (≥21 years) who use(d) psychedelics. We categorized survey responses into major catchment regions (Canada/US, Europe/UK, Australia/NZ, All Other). We used descriptive and bivariable statistics to characterize consumers' socio-demographic characteristics, psychedelic access sources, and usage patterns. We examined regional differences in psychedelic use patterns using multinomial logistic regression.



RESULTS: We analyzed 6379 responses from 85 countries including Canada/US (n = 4434), Europe/UK (n = 771), Australia/NZ (n = 864), and Other (n = 310). Psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA were the most used psychedelics and personal growth was the most common use motive across all catchments. There were significant regional differences in psychedelic use patterns, including types of psychedelics used (e.g., less ibogaine use in Europe/UK and Australia/NZ relative to Canada/US), frequency of use (e.g., lower frequency use in Australia/NZ relative to Canada/US), motivations for use (e.g., less therapeutic use in Europe/UK and Other relative to Canada/US), and types of dosing regimens (e.g., more "micro"-dosing in Canada/US).



DISCUSSION: In this large sample of adult psychedelic consumers from regions around the world, infrequent psychedelic use centered around life enhancement was common. Respondents indicated preference for legal access via quality-controlled sources. Jurisdictional differences in access and usage patterns likely reflect region-specific regulations and traditional practices. Further research should explore opportunities to increase representation of non-White respondents in psychedelic research via translation of studies into several languages and incorporation of culturally reflective, community-based study development.

Language: en