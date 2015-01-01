Abstract

Hair dyeing is widely performed around the world. Chemical and thermal burns can result from the components present in brightening and coloring products, as well as the application process. We present a case of a chemical burn after applying hair dye and review the literature on similar cases, the composition of hair dyes, their mechanism of action, and the process of burns. The patient was a 17-year-old girl, who presented to the Dermatology Clinic with a 13 × 10 cm ulcer on the scalp after hair dyeing in a hairdressing salon. General and local treatment was applied, with particular emphasis on specialized dressings. The ulcer site was replaced by an area of scarring after 11 months of treatment. Based on the presented case and the review of the literature, we conclude that hair dye treatments warrant careful attention for potential scalp complications. The diagnostic and therapeutic approach demands a multidisciplinary effort, with ongoing patient-doctor cooperation throughout the treatment, which may complicate and span several months.

