Abstract

BACKGROUND: Undergraduate nursing students are at a high risk for mental health challenges, suicidal behaviors, and risk factors. High stress levels and personal and academic pressure may lead to mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder in undergraduate nursing students. Nursing students experience barriers to mental health such as lack of support, academic burnout, and stigma.



AIM: This paper presents the components for a comprehensive suicide prevention plan that nursing faculty can implement into pre-licensure nurse education.



METHOD: The acrostic "PLAN TO TALK" can be used to create a comprehensive suicide prevention plan that can be implemented by undergraduate nursing faculty. "PLAN" emphasizes creating a trusting environment for students. "TO" focuses on active involvement in suicide prevention education and awareness. "TALK" suggests strategies for faculty to implement within their curriculum.



CONCLUSION: Addressing nurse suicide during pre-licensure nurse education is essential. By implementing the "PLAN TO TALK" strategy, faculty can create a safe environment, equip faculty and students with suicide prevention resources and crisis intervention skills, and contribute to the overall mental health of students.

Language: en