Bilog AD. Nurse Educ. Today 2024; 140: e106288.
38936041
BACKGROUND: Undergraduate nursing students are at a high risk for mental health challenges, suicidal behaviors, and risk factors. High stress levels and personal and academic pressure may lead to mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder in undergraduate nursing students. Nursing students experience barriers to mental health such as lack of support, academic burnout, and stigma.
Nurses; Suicide prevention; Nursing students; Nurse education