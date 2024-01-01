Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Exposure to chronic structural stressors (e.g., poverty, community violence, and discrimination) exacerbates posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and reduces how adolescents benefit from trauma-focused interventions. However, current evidence-based PTSD interventions seldom include concrete guidance regarding how to target chronic structural stressors in care.



METHOD: This study utilized qualitative thematic analysis of audio-recorded PTSD therapy sessions with 13 racially diverse, low socioeconomic status adolescents to elucidate (a) how often adolescents disclose chronic structural stressors in therapy, (b) the types of chronic structure stressors that are disclosed, and (c) the context in which chronic structural stressors are disclosed and the content of these disclosures.



RESULTS: 77% of adolescents disclosed at least one chronic structural stressor and that the presence of stressors exacerbated psychological distress, reduced treatment engagement, and decreased perceptions of intervention effectiveness.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that there is a missed opportunity to improve the effectiveness of treatment for PTSD by incorporating intervention elements that directly target structural stressors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

