Abstract

CONTEXT: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can result in lifelong cognitive, emotional, and motor impairments. The emergency department is the first stop for diagnosing and treating patients with acute TBI, and the quality of nursing care can greatly influence the prognosis and progression of a patient's condition. Currently, standardized evaluation tools are lacking in the world for assessment of the quality of nursing care.



OBJECTIVE: The study intended to construct a nursing-sensitive indicator system for TBI patients, based on the scientific method of evidence-based nursing and the Delphi method, to provide a quantitative tool for emergency-nursing personnel to manage the quality of care for those patients.



DESIGN: Based on the Joanna Briggs Institute's evidence-based healthcare model, the research team performed a literature search and consulted reference guidelines, conducted two rounds of consultations with experts. sensitive indicators for quality of care, and constructed the sensitive indicator system. The team then conducted a retrospective study. SETTING: The study took place in the department of emergency surgery at Shanxi Norman Bethune Hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi, China. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were 56 patients with TBI who had been admitted to the emergency department between January 2022 and December 2022 and 44 patients with TBI who had been admitted to the emergency department between January 2023 and December 2023. INTERVENTIONS: The research team assigned: (1) the 56 patients in the first group to the control group, who received routine nursing care and (2) the 44 patients in the second group to the intervention group, who received treatment using the sensitive indicator system for the quality of emergency care for TBI patients as well as routine care. OUTCOME MEASURES: In the verification study, the research team compared the group's rescue effects and satisfaction with emergency care.



RESULTS: In the first and second rounds of inquiries to experts, the research team distributed 25 questionnaires each time, with 25 valid questionnaires collected both times. The response rate for both rounds of inquiries was 100%. The expert authority coefficients for the first and second rounds of inquiries are 0.844 and 0.878, respectively. The sensitive indicator system's final construction included three primary indicators, seven secondary indicators, and 17 tertiary indicators. The AUC for the sensitive indicators was 0.8355882. The indicator system's use found that the intervention group had a shorter time to diagnosis (P <.001), emergency-department stay (P <.001), and emergency-department-to-surgery time (P <.001) compared to the control group. The intervention group also has a higher success rate for the emergency treatment (P =.014) and a higher nursing satisfaction with nurse-patient communications (P =.003), first-aid operations (P <.001), nursing attitudes (P <.001), and emergency environment (P <.001) compared to the control group.



CONCLUSIONS: The process of constructing quality-sensitive indicators for the nursing care of TBI patients was scientific. The constructed quality-sensitive indicator system for the care of patients with TBI covers key factors that influence the quality of care. It's highly practical and has the ability to transform certain indicators, which can better guide the management of quality of care for TBI.

