Abstract

Compared to the West, suicide prevention in the Southeast Asian (SEA) region is challenging due to resource constraints, a relatively greater contribution of social compared to psychological factors, and low levels of general awareness coupled with high stigma around suicide and mental illness. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are essential to circumvent these challenges. The Partnerships for Life (PfL) initiative of the International Association of Suicide Prevention aims to enhance knowledge sharing, foster collaboration between nations, and support the development and implementation of evidence-informed approaches to suicide prevention. In February 2024, the SEA region of the PfL conducted the first regional workshop on suicide prevention, in which representatives from 10 out of 12 SEA nations participated. In this paper, we outline the key priorities, challenges, strengths, and opportunities for suicide prevention in the region with a view to inform resource-effective suicide prevention strategies that have optimal utility and uptake.

Language: en