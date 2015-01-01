Abstract

From a case report of a person with pedophilic disorder, this paper focuses on the issue of pedophilia, child sexual abuse, and the need for specific prevention and treatment strategies in Brazil. It seems inevitable to increase awareness for this topic within the mental health care system to protect children and reduce the risk for sexual offense in individuals at-risk. This is a case report of an individual, known by medical-psychiatric and forensic facilities for a past history of patricide, who revealed his pedophilic fantasies and behavior belatedly. To assess a pedophilic disorder and screen for other paraphilic contents, a screening questionnaire and clinical interview were used during the patient hospitalization in 2020 for a proper evaluation of sexual history and past offending behaviors. A review of the literature on pedophilia prevention programs was also carried out. WW is a middle-aged man admitted to a psychiatric unit for a severe episode of major depressive disorder and at risk of suicide. During recovery, he reported pedophilic fantasies and behaviors in his life. Sexual fantasies involving children and actual sexual offenses have remained unknown to mental health professionals and unreported to legal authorities. WW's case alarmingly emphasizes the need for the training of health care professionals and for preventive strategies in Brazil for those who are at risk of engaging in offending sexual behaviors in a combined and intensive effort to protect children from sexual offense.

Language: en