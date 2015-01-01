SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li X, Gupta P, Smith KM, Madhavan A, Rezk M, Zekeridou A, Flanagan EP, McKeon A, Pittock SJ, Britton JW, Dubey D. Neurol. Clin. Pract. 2024; 14(3): e200301.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1212/CPJ.0000000000200301

38938695

PMC11210691

OBJECTIVES: To study the frequency, causes, and consequences of seizure-related falls and near falls in LGI1-IgG autoimmune encephalitis.

METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed 136 patients seen at Mayo Clinic with (1) LGI1-IgG seropositivity, (2) clinical phenotypes compatible with LGI1-IgG autoimmune encephalitis, and (3) falls or near falls related to seizures. The clinical documentation, MRI, and EEG data were collected and reviewed.

RESULTS: In this cohort of 136 patients, 27% (n = 36) had falls or near falls related to seizures. The median age was 67 years (range 49-86 years) and 23/36 (64%) were male. Facio-brachio-crural dystonic seizures (21/36, 58%) and drop attacks (9/36, 25%) were the most common causes. Seizure-related falls resulted in injuries in 18/30 (60%), ranging from skin lacerations, joint dislocations, bone fractures to life-threatening intracranial hemorrhage. The injuries occurred most with drop attacks 8/9 (89%). Seizure-related falls or near falls resolved with immunotherapy in 24/32 (75%) whereas the responsiveness to anti-seizure medication alone was poor (4/32, 13%).

DISCUSSION: Our study demonstrates that seizure-related falls and near falls are common in LGI1-IgG autoimmune encephalitis. Early diagnosis, prompt immunotherapy initiation, and proper counseling are key to improving functional outcomes and preventing secondary injuries.


