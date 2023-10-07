Abstract

Digital terror refers to the use of digital technology to disseminate graphic images of acts of violence to frighten the public. On October 7, 2023, militants of the Palestinian organization Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel and used digital terror to magnify their acts. Although the purposeful spreading of terror via digital means is not new, the Hamas attack was significant for the scope, immediacy, and widespread dissemination of its digital content. This column aims to describe and analyze the psychological significance of this new form of terror, the public mental health challenges raised, and the interventions needed to assist those exposed to digital terror.

