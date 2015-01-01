Abstract

This is a correction to: Chintan Trivedi, Preetam Reddy, Abid Rizvi, Karrar Husain, Kimberly Brown, Zeeshan Mansuri, Mahamudun Nabi, Shailesh Jain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Risk of Schizophrenia and Other Non-mood Psychotic Disorders: Findings From a Large Inpatient Database in the United States, Schizophrenia Bulletin, 2024; sbae047, https://doi.org/10.1093/schbul/sbae047



In the originally published version of this article, errors were present in author Preetam Reddy's affiliation.



This has been corrected.

Language: en