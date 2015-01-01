SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Schizophr. Bull. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, Publisher Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/schbul/sbae114

PMID

38941234

Abstract

This is a correction to: Chintan Trivedi, Preetam Reddy, Abid Rizvi, Karrar Husain, Kimberly Brown, Zeeshan Mansuri, Mahamudun Nabi, Shailesh Jain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Risk of Schizophrenia and Other Non-mood Psychotic Disorders: Findings From a Large Inpatient Database in the United States, Schizophrenia Bulletin, 2024; sbae047, https://doi.org/10.1093/schbul/sbae047

In the originally published version of this article, errors were present in author Preetam Reddy's affiliation.

This has been corrected.


Language: en
