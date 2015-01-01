|
Jansen KJ, Livengood A, Ries R, Comtois KA, Bergerson DM, Skinner J, Shaw JL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38940549
BACKGROUND: Substance use treatment programs are ideal places for suicide prevention interventions. People who misuse substances are at elevated risk for suicide compared to the general population. However, most treatment programs do not incorporate suicide prevention, and none have been adapted for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people. Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS) is a suicide prevention module developed for use with people in treatment for substance misuse. A previous study demonstrated increased suicide help-seeking among this population.
Language: en
qualitative; suicide prevention; substance use; American Indian and Alaska Native; cultural adaptation