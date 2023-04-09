Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Aircraft-assisted suicide is a rare but serious event, with immediate consequences for the pilot, crew, and passengers. The overt linkage between mental illness and suicidal behaviour is well-known, however, the infrequency of these events in the context of aviation, coupled with poor record-keeping and reluctance to disclose, likely disguises the true extent of mental illness among pilots. One critical research gap in Canada has been the lack of investigation of crashes linked to suicide or a mental disorder. Research on aircraft-assisted suicide will address the key issues of pilots' reluctance to disclose, report, and seek mental health services. Our study investigates the frequency of aircraft-assisted suicide in Canada, reviews current medical standards, and discusses preventative interventions to manage future risk.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Our study examined investigations and reports conducted by the Transport Safety Board to explore the frequency of aircraft-assisted suicide over a ten year period.



RESULTS: Aircraft-assisted suicides in Canada are rare, however, mentally ill pilots involved in fatal crashes are likely underestimated. Our study highlights key barriers in aviators' disclosure of mental health symptoms, an ineffective screening process, and a consequence-based system that deters pilots from their duty to report.



DISCUSSION: our investigative analysis addresses key limitations in screening of mentally ill pilots, explores current medical standards and aeromedical exams, infrequency of fitness assessments, and demonstrates the critical need for continuous evaluation of pilots in this safety-sensitive occupation.



CONCLUSION: The current paper addresses the need for continuous evaluation of pilot's mental health and a more rigorous screening process to accurately identify suicide risk in pilots and prevent aircraft-assisted suicide. © 2023

